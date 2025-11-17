Spain defeats Georgia 4–0 in World Cup qualifier

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 17 – Spain swept past Georgia with a convincing 4–0 win in their World Cup qualifying match on Sunday night at Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, dominating from the opening minutes and leaving the home side with little chance to respond.

The visitors wasted no time asserting control, netting three goals in the first half and adding a fourth after the break. The result marks one of Spain’s most decisive away victories in the qualifying campaign and leaves Georgia searching for answers ahead of their final group match.

For Georgian fans, the night began with high hopes but quickly turned somber as Spain’s technical superiority and relentless pressure overwhelmed the hosts. The first half saw Georgia’s defense collapse under repeated attacks, and despite a few counterattacking chances, they were unable to trouble the Spanish goalkeeper.

By halftime, the match was effectively settled. Spain’s midfield controlled possession with ease, leaving Georgia chasing shadows. A fourth goal in the second half sealed the scoreline at 0–4, silencing the Tbilisi crowd.

Georgia’s campaign now hinges on their final group-stage game in Sofia against Bulgaria on Tuesday, November 18. The team will be looking to salvage pride after a difficult qualification run that has included several heavy defeats to top European sides.