Former prison chief found dead in Georgia

TBILISI, October 8 – The former director of Gldani prison in Tbilisi, Davit Gogoberishvili, has been found dead with a gunshot wound, Georgian media reported Wednesday.

According to Interpressnews, Gogoberishvili’s body was discovered inside a garage, and early reports suggest he sustained a fatal wound from a firearm. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that an investigation has been launched under Article 115 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which covers driving a person to suicide.

Gogoberishvili resigned from his position as head of the Gldani facility several months ago, along with his deputy. At the time, local media linked their resignations to an incident inside the prison involving Giorgi Bachiashvili, the jailed former CEO of the Co-Investment Fund, a private equity organization connected to major Georgian business projects. Reports at the time suggested there had been a confrontation in Bachiashvili’s cell.

No official statement has been made connecting the earlier incident to Gogoberishvili’s death, and investigators have not commented on possible causes or motives.

Gogoberishvili had served as a senior official in Georgia’s penitentiary system during a period of ongoing reform and scrutiny over prison management practices. His death adds another layer of controversy to the country’s justice sector, which has been under heightened political and public attention in recent months.