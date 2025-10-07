Georgia’s protest fallout widens with 13 new arrests

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 7 – Tbilisi’s City Court has ordered pre-trial detention for five opposition figures accused of orchestrating violence during the October 4 protest in the Georgian capital, which authorities describe as an attempted “coup.”

Those detained include opera singer and activist Paata Burchuladze, former chief prosecutor Murtaz Zodelava, opposition politicians Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, and retired army colonel Lasha Beridze. All five face charges of organizing group violence, attempting to seize strategic state facilities, and inciting the violent overthrow of Georgia’s constitutional order, crimes that carry sentences of up to nine years in prison.

During the court session, defense lawyers argued that the case was politically motivated and requested the judge’s recusal, citing her past affiliation with the ruling Georgian Dream party. Judge Lela Maridashvili, a former member of a local council representing the party, dismissed the motion, saying her appointment as judge “was made lawfully and has no connection” to her prior public service.

Prosecutors said the five played leading roles in a “coordinated attempt” to storm government sites, inflicting damage worth “tens of thousands of lari.” They added that defendants “do not deny the factual circumstances” but justify their actions as patriotic.

Defense lawyers called the court’s decision predictable, arguing that “Georgian Dream is prosecuting patriots.” Attorney Beka Basilia said his clients were convicted “by a judge who herself represented the ruling party two years ago.” Another lawyer, Shota Tutberidze, called the defendants “political prisoners.”

During the hearing, several defendants made emotional statements. Former prosecutor Murtaz Zodelava called for “peaceful revolution,” saying Georgia’s government had “usurped power” and “eliminated elections.” Opposition leader Paata Manjgaladze told the court, “We were never an organized group, people came to the protest out of love for their country and freedom.”

Meanwhile, Irakli Nadiradze from the United National Movement turned his remarks toward Georgia’s richest man and ruling party founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, claiming that “he is the one who has overthrown the constitutional order.”

The five men will remain in custody as investigations continue. Separately, police announced that 13 more people have been charged in connection with the same protest, most of them now held at the Zahesi detention facility. Hearings on their pre-trial measures are expected on October 8.

Government officials, meanwhile, have escalated criticism of Western diplomats who declined to condemn the protest, accusing some embassies of “interference.” Vice Speaker Nino Tsilosani called it “unimaginable irresponsibility” for representatives of “developed countries” not to react to what she termed “anti-state actions.”

Opposition politicians, including Tazo Datunashvili of the Lelo party fired back, accusing the ruling party of “trying to use the unrest to justify new political repression” and of “stoking hostility with the West on Moscow’s orders.”

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to identify others who may have participated in the clashes.