EU launches biometric entry-exit system to track non-EU visitors

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 13 – The European Union’s new border control system came into effect on October 12, replacing traditional passport stamps with biometric screening for travelers entering or leaving the bloc.

The system, officially called the Entry/Exit System (EES), applies to citizens of all non-EU countries. From now on, border guards at airports and land crossings will record each traveler’s fingerprints and facial scan, along with information from their passport.

According to the EU, the goal is to modernize border management, improve security, and fight illegal migration by linking national databases across the Union. The system is designed to help border officials monitor entries and exits more effectively, particularly along the external frontiers of the Schengen zone.

The EES will store personal data, travel dates, and biometric identifiers in a constantly updated central database. Unlike current procedures, which involve a simple passport stamp, the new checks will require travelers’ consent to process their personal data.

Officials have warned that the additional data collection could slightly increase border processing times. The procedure will be repeated each time a traveler crosses an EU border and is expected to fully replace passport stamping by March 2026.

Poland has already been testing the new system, and starting from October 12, other EU member states began introducing it gradually. Some border points may activate the system simultaneously in the coming weeks.