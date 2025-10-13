Fire destroys five homes in Batumi’s ‘Dream Town’ settlement

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 13 – A fire broke out early Monday in the informal settlement known as Dream Town on the outskirts of Batumi, destroying five wooden houses.

Local residents told reporters that no one was injured in the blaze, which spread through the densely built neighborhood during the morning hours.

Emergency crews and police quickly arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the flames. Authorities said the fire has now been fully contained.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Dream Town (Otsnebis Kalaki in Georgian) is a sprawling, makeshift neighborhood on the Black Sea coast, built by displaced families, some of whom are ecomigrants. Over the years, it has grown into a crowded settlement of wooden and metal shacks, often compared to a favela for its poor living conditions and lack of official infrastructure.