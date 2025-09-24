Governor reports deadly drone attack on Novorossiysk

TBILISI, September 24 – Two people were killed and three injured in a drone strike on the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, the governor of Krasnodar region said Monday.

Governor Veniamin Kondratyev announced on social media that drones targeted the city center near the Novorossiysk Hotel. He said five residential buildings, including apartment blocks, and the hotel itself were damaged.

Kondratyev called the attack “horrific,” blaming it on what he described as the “Kiev regime.”

Novorossiysk, one of Russia’s largest Black Sea ports, has come under repeated Ukrainian drone and missile attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The city is strategically important as a hub for both military and commercial shipping.