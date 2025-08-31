Tbilisi police arrest four in major drug bust

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – Police in Tbilisi have arrested four people on drug-related charges following a series of raids across several districts, including Gldani-Nadzaladevi, Vake-Saburtalo, and Isani-Samgori.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the suspects are accused of purchasing, storing, and distributing large and exceptionally large quantities of illegal substances. They are also charged with facilitating drug sales and illegal use without medical prescription.

During searches of their homes and personal belongings, police seized significant amounts of drugs prepared for sale, including Alpha-PVP, methadone, and dried marijuana.

If convicted, the suspects face prison terms of up to 20 years or even life sentences under Georgia’s strict drug laws.