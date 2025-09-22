Georgia’s grape harvest in Kakheti hits 84,000 tons

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 22 – Georgia’s famed wine-making region of Kakheti is reporting a smooth grape harvest this year, with tens of thousands of tons already processed.

According to the National Wine Agency, as of September 22 winemakers in Kakheti have processed 84,000 tons of grapes without disruption. The region, in eastern Georgia, is the heart of the country’s wine industry and home to ancient grape varieties like Saperavi and Rkatsiteli.

Farmers told BPN the quality of the harvest is strong. Nodar Vatsadze, a grower from the village of Kolagi in Gurjaani district, reported delivering his Saperavi grapes to a factory with sugar content over 21 degrees. He said the selling price reached 1.5 lari (about USD 0.55) per kilo.

Wine production is one of Georgia’s most important exports, with the Kakheti harvest closely watched each autumn. The country markets itself internationally as the “cradle of wine,” pointing to archaeological evidence that grape cultivation there dates back some 8,000 years.

This year’s harvest season, known locally as “rtveli,” has so far progressed smoothly, with no delays in storing or processing the grapes, according to officials.