Armenians in Georgia honor ancient feast of Varaga

TBILISI, September 28 – Today the Armenian Apostolic Church in Georgia is observing the Feast of the Holy Cross at Varaga, a major religious holiday dating back to the 7th century.

The State Agency for Religious Issues announced its congratulations to the Armenian Church, its Georgian dioceses, and worshippers across the country.

According to the agency, the Feast of the Cross on Mount Varaga is one of the most significant celebrations in the Armenian liturgical calendar and has been marked continuously since the 7th century.

For Georgia’s small but historic Armenian minority—one of the country’s oldest minorities—such holidays serve not just as spiritual observances but as reminders of enduring cultural identity. The Armenian Apostolic Church is one of Georgia’s recognized religious communities, and many Armenian churches, such as the Ejmiatsin Church in Tbilisi’s Avlabari quarter, act as cultural hubs.

While the Armenian community formally enjoys full freedom to worship in Georgia, there are some recurring issues over burial grounds and religious sites.