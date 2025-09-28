Electric car imports to Georgia surge 83% in 2025

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 28 – Electric cars are pouring into Georgia at record levels. According to fresh data from the National Statistics Office, imports of electric vehicles jumped nearly 83% in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Between January and August, Georgia brought in 5,216 electric cars worth $88.7 million. A year earlier, the number was 2,851 units valued at $53.9 million.

The average price tag per vehicle has actually gone down. In 2025, the average cost was around $17,000, compared to $19,000 last year — though prices vary widely depending on brand, model and year.

The United States dominates the market, accounting for 73% of imports. That means nearly 3,800 American-made electric cars were shipped to Georgia this year. China came second with 655 cars, followed by Japan (459), Germany (117) and Canada (63).