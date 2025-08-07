Tbilisi to host U16 basketball championship

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 8 – From August 8 to 16, the Georgian capital will host the FIBA U16 EuroBasket Championship, featuring 16 of Europe’s top youth national basketball teams.

Matches will take place at two major venues: Tbilisi Arena and the Olympic Palace. A total of 56 games are scheduled, and all will be open to the public free of charge.

Georgia’s national under-16 team has been drawn into a challenging group, facing European basketball powerhouses Spain, Germany, and Serbia in the group stage.

According to the tournament format, all teams will advance to the round of 16, where each match becomes decisive for championship contention and final rankings.