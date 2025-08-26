Georgia’s currency reserves hit USD 5 bln, a record

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 26 – Georgia’s foreign currency reserves have surpassed USD 5 billion for the first time, according to the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

Since January, the NBG has added about USD 1.3 billion to reserves through market interventions. July alone brought a net purchase of USD 416.9 million, the strongest monthly figure so far. Officials credit the growth to tourism revenues, exports, and relative calm in the local currency market.

Reserves are seen as critical to shielding Georgia’s small economy from external shocks. The country has been vulnerable in the past to swings tied to the war in Ukraine, energy prices, and global market volatility. Economists note that while growth has slowed, the steady inflow of foreign currency has allowed the NBG to keep buying.

Analysts Rezonansi spoke to expect reserves to exceed USD 5.3 billion by October, marking a new all-time high. But they caution that Georgia remains sensitive to regional instability and global economic shocks.