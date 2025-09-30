(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 30 – Tbilisi became the stage for a global debate on how to measure and fight inequality when top UN-backed experts on gender statistics gathered in Georgia’s capital this week.

The 19th session of the Inter-Agency and Expert Group on Gender Statistics (IAEG-GS), coordinated by the United Nations Statistics Division, drew specialists from across the world to the Biltmore Hotel on September 30. The host, Georgia’s National Statistics Office (Geostat), said the meeting was a chance to put evidence-based policymaking at the center of global equality efforts.

Opening the event were Francesca Grum of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and Solly Moledi of Statistics South Africa, who chairs the working group. Delegates came from the World Health Organization, the International Labour Organization, the World Bank, and UN Women.

On the table were issues such as how to capture the scale of violence against women, including abuse carried out online; how to track women’s role in politics and the economy; and how to ensure equal access to finance and labor rights.