TBILISI, September 30 – Georgia’s central bank president Natia Turnava has stepped into the global spotlight at Swift’s flagship Sibos conference, in a push to integrate more deeply with Western-led financial networks, seeming to counter criticism abroad that describes Georgia’s ruling party as drifting closer to Moscow.

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Swift has become a frontline tool in sanctions enforcement, while Moscow and its BRICS partners have moved to build rival systems. Georgia’s ruling GD party has been frequently criticized for not joining the West’s sanctions.

Turnava, a former economy minister, met with Swift’s regional director and other representatives to discuss expanding the use of Swift’s core services in Georgia. The talks, according to the National Bank of Georgia, covered adoption of the ISO 20022 messaging standard, upgrades to the country’s real-time gross settlement system, and joint training programs with commercial banks.

She also promoted Georgia’s new Instant Payments System, designed to operate 24/7 and move funds instantly between accounts, describing it as part of a broader effort to align the country’s financial infrastructure with international standards.

In a symbolic move, Turnava invited Swift to host its national member group meeting in Tbilisi. She will also serve as a keynote speaker at Sibos. This is the first time a Georgian central bank president has been featured in such a role.