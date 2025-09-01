What’s changing in Georgia this September 1?

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 1 – From education to air travel and healthcare, September 1 has brought a wave of changes across Georgia.

At universities, new legislation makes it mandatory for students on certain bachelor’s and integrated degree programs, covering medicine and teaching, to take Georgian language classes as part of their studies, BPN reports.

Meanwhile, the Education and Science Infrastructure Development Agency has been dissolved as part of reforms in the education sector.

In healthcare, Tbilisi City Hall is launching subsidies for the costly arthritis drug Actemra, helping patients manage a debilitating condition.

Internationally, the closure of WizzAir Abu Dhabi means flights between Kutaisi and the UAE capital have been halted.

And in a move watched closely by Tbilisi, Russia has begun issuing passports directly in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, deepening its hold on Georgia’s occupied regions.