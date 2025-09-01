(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 1 – Unveiling the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party’s lineup for Tbilisi city assembly, Mayor Kakha Kaladze stressed continuity as he described the past achievements during his eight year tenure.

Speaking at the presentation, Kaladze said the team was made up of “experienced, professional and responsible people” who are ready to turn citizens’ voices into concrete decisions.

He emphasized that the city faces many challenges but stressed that his administration had already overseen visible changes, from modernized public transport and renovated parks to new housing programs for families who lost property decades ago.

Kaladze highlighted his eight years in office, pointing to restored historic neighborhoods, new recreational spaces, and expanded social and healthcare programs. He argued that only GD can guarantee long-term peace and stability to carry reforms forward.