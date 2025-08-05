Two private schools in Tbilisi accuse investor of sabotage

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 5 – Founders of two leading private schools in Georgia have escalated a legal dispute with an investor, accusing him and his associates of serious misconduct and calling for a criminal investigation.

According to founders Natia Janashia and Davit Tsetskhladze, both the British-Georgian Academy and Tbilisi British International School are at risk of “irreparable damage” ahead of the new school year. They accuse Gilauri’s team of attempting to dismantle the schools through financial mismanagement, forced takeover tactics, and what they describe as illegal occupation of school property.

The dispute stems from a 2018 investment agreement, under which Gilauri, a prominent business figure, was to receive a 70% stake in exchange for building new school campuses and transferring land to the institution. The founders allege that no such investment or land transfer ever occurred. They also claim Gilauri’s team forged internal documents, misused insider information, and mobilized police forcefully in connection with the dispute.

Legal proceedings have been ongoing since early 2024, with a formal complaint filed under Georgia’s criminal code on charges potentially including fraud and insider misuse.