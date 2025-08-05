Georgia deports 22 foreign nationals as part of immigration crackdown

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 5 – Georgian authorities have deported 22 foreign nationals from 11 countries, citing violations of immigration law.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the deportations followed a series of “complex operations” carried out in recent days across the country.

Those deported include citizens of Iraq, Russia, Iran, India, Turkey, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Jordan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Kenya. All individuals have been barred from re-entering Georgia under current legislation.

The deportations were led by the Migration Department, which is tasked with combating illegal immigration and identifying foreign nationals residing in Georgia without legal status. The government has intensified anti-immigration efforts in recent years as the country has taken its share of a rising regional migration flow.