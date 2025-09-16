Turkish truckers prefer Georgia’s risky mountain route into Russia

(interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 16 – Turkish truckers hauling cargo into Russia are still betting on Georgia’s land corridor, even though it comes with long delays and unpredictable closures, according to new research by the Transport Corridor Research Center (TCRC), a Tbilisi-based think tank.

The key link is the Kazbegi–Upper Lars crossing on the Georgian-Russian border, the only official land checkpoint between the two countries. The route gained new importance after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, when Moscow sharply increased imports from Turkey, BPN reports.

For Turkish hauliers, the Georgian route is the cheapest way to reach Russia. But it also carries risks. Drivers complain about the border shutting down for days at a time due to weather in the Caucasus mountains. Russian carriers have also warned about restrictions. While Georgia has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, it does block European goods from transiting through Upper Lars if they are imported via Turkey. That means only Turkish-origin cargo can pass.

To clear customs, trucks must have full paperwork: a certificate of Turkish origin, a standard invoice known as an efratura, and clean cargo without any trace of European markings. If inspectors find otherwise, trucks are turned back immediately.

Alternatives exist, such as the longer Turkey–Iran–Azerbaijan–Russia land corridor. But that route is more expensive and plagued by frequent inspections, damaged goods, or even lost cargo. Truckers also face multiple border checks and extra permits, adding to costs.

Because of those headaches, many Turkish carriers prefer to wait in massive queues at Upper Lars rather than risk the Iran route.