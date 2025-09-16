Turkey tops destinations for Georgian money transfers in August

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 16 – Georgians sent more money to Turkey than any other country in August, according to fresh figures from the National Bank of Georgia.

A total of USD 6.16 million flowed across the border to Turkey in just one month, placing it at the top of the list of outbound transfers. Azerbaijan came a close second with USD 6.12 million, followed by Russia with nearly USD 4 million.

In all, USD 35.7 million was transferred out of Georgia in August, up 7.8 percent compared to the same month last year, when the total was USD 33.1 million.

The top ten destinations for Georgian money transfers were:

Turkey – USD 6.16 million (down 13% year on year)

Azerbaijan – USD 6.12 million (up 30%)

Russia – USD 3.99 million (up 6.4%)

Ukraine – USD 2.44 million (up 25.3%)

Uzbekistan – USD 1.78 million (up 33%)

Greece – USD 1.70 million (up 13.7%)

Kazakhstan – USD 1.43 million (down 2.4%)

Italy – USD 1.37 million (down 60%)

United States – USD 1.19 million (up 37.8%)

Germany – USD 1.09 million (up 44.8%)

While the outflow rose, the inflow was far larger. Georgians abroad sent home USD 321.55 million in August, an increase of 10.7 percent from a year earlier. That figure, equivalent to about 868.7 million lari, highlights the scale of remittances sustaining the country’s economy.

Remittances are a critical lifeline for Georgia, where hundreds of thousands of citizens work abroad, especially in Turkey, Russia, and across the European Union. These transfers provide essential support for families and account for a significant share of household income.