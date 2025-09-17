Timetable announced for Georgia’s ‘peaceful revolution’

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 17 – A group of activists in Georgia say they are preparing for what they call a “peaceful revolution” on October 4, vowing to announce a caretaker government and declare power transferred by 8 pm the same night.

The organizers, who have branded the rally a “national congress,” claim they expect between 200,000 and 300,000 people to take to the streets in multiple undisclosed locations. They say a “caretaker government” with a full cabinet lineup will be revealed during the protests.

But critics across the political spectrum have dismissed the plan as unrealistic. The ruling Georgian Dream party warned that any illegal acts would be met with a firm response. Giorgi Sharashidze, a leader of the opposition party “For Georgia,” called the claims of toppling the government by a set hour “irresponsible” and the comparisons to Nepal “absurd.”

Analysts, too, were skeptical. Vakhtang Dzabiradze said at most 50,000 people might show up, calling the idea of an overnight transfer of power “dangerous games.” Fellow analyst Edisher Gvenetadze went further, labeling the technical government plan “nonsense.”

Despite the doubts, organizers insist they will not back down. They say warnings have come from inside the Interior Ministry about possible provocations but believe the protests will remain under control.