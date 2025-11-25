Tbilisi’s new youth campaign to boost interest in police careers

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 25 – Georgia’s Interior Ministry has launched a new nationwide campaign aimed at helping schoolchildren better understand the work of the police.

The program, titled “Profession: Police Officer,” was formally presented on November 20 at the Interior Ministry Academy in Tbilisi, where officials said the goal is to introduce teenagers to police work and raise interest in the profession.

Minister of Internal Affairs Gela Geladze unveiled the project alongside Science and Youth Minister Givi Mikanadze in front of students and teachers. According to the ministry, the campaign is built around direct interaction between young people and police units, giving students access to areas of police work they normally only see from a distance.

The ministry says the project is meant to strengthen trust between law-enforcement agencies and young people. During the presentation, officials emphasized that students will be able to visit different police divisions, learn about day-to-day operations and see demonstrations of police equipment and procedures. The ministry describes the profession as both honorable and essential, and says it hopes the campaign will encourage more young people to consider careers in policing.

As part of the launch event, Geladze and Mikanadze toured several stands set up on the academy grounds, showing students various branches of the Interior Ministry. Pupils also took part in simulation activities designed to demonstrate how police officers respond in different situations.

According to the ministry, the campaign begins on November 21 and will run until the end of the year. Around 4,000 students from public schools across Georgia are expected to take part. Each group will be able to visit Interior Ministry units, see their infrastructure, observe everyday tasks and join supervised simulation exercises.