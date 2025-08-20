Tbilisi to revive trams after 35 years

(CDIA.)

TBILISI, August 20 – Tbilisi is planning to reintroduce trams to the city for the first time since the late Soviet era, in what officials describe as one of the capital’s biggest transport projects in decades.

Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced that a new tram line will connect the rapidly growing residential district of Didi Dighomi with the Didube metro station, a key transport hub that also links to intercity buses.

The project, if implemented, would bring back a visual feature that was once common in the Georgian capital. Trams were once a common sight in Tbilisi but were phased out in the 2000s after years of neglect.

The new tram line is expected to span 7.5 kilometers with 11 stops. City Hall claims the system will be built according to modern European standards, offering a fast, safe, and environmentally friendly alternative to minibuses and buses.