(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 20 – Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze says he is ready to challenge what he calls “biased” criticism from European officials, insisting that Georgia has achieved progress that surpasses even some EU and NATO member states.

Some EU leaders have suggested sanctions against Georgia, such as withholding visa-free travel rights, if the government fails to respond to their concerns.

This week, officials made an effort to highlight recent international rankings that place Georgia relatively high in categories such as strong institutions, market openness, and governance. In the latest Good Government 2025 report, Georgia scored 63% in the “strong institutions” index, ranking 34th globally and among the top 20 in Europe.

GD supporters argue that such figures prove European leaders are applying double standards when they issue warnings or attach conditions to Georgia’s EU path. Opposition parties, however, say GD is cherry-picking the data while ignoring backsliding in democracy, media freedom, and political pluralism.

The debate has also drawn in the powerful Orthodox Church. Archbishop Iakob of Bodbe used a Sunday sermon to comment on EU demands, urging outsiders to treat Georgia with fairness and respect.

The EU designated Georgia a candidate country in December 2023, but by mid‑2024 it warned that controversial laws, such as the “foreign agents” law, and restrictions on protests and media, represented democratic backsliding, effectively putting accession talks on hold.

GD officials maintain that their goal is to bring the country into the EU by 2030.