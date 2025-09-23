Tbilisi opposition marks 300 days of post-election protest

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 23 – Demonstrators returned to Rustaveli Avenue in central Tbilisi on Tuesday, marking 300 days of continuous protests since refusing to accept the result of the 2024 parliamentary election, which showed victory for the ruling Georgian Dream.

The 300th protest march began at the 300 Aragvians Memorial, a site named after Georgian soldiers who resisted Persian forces in the 17th century, and ended in front of the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, as usual. Organizers said the date was chosen to symbolize their persistence since daily protests began 300 days ago.

The rally’s main slogan was “To the end! To save Georgia.” Protesters said they have spent nearly a year demanding that the authorities return to “constitutional frameworks” and end what they describe as repression against citizens.

Outside parliament, participants screened a documentary about Georgia’s visa liberalization with the European Union and showed video clips featuring activists who were detained during earlier protests.