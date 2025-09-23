Georgia’s fish exports nearly double in value

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 23 – Georgia’s fish exports almost doubled in value this year, even though the overall volume barely rose, according to new trade figures.

Business Media reported, based on data from Georgia’s National Statistics Office, that from January to August 2025, the country exported 964 tons of fresh, chilled, and frozen fish worth USD 4.6 million. A year earlier, the total was 866 tons worth USD 2.2 million. That means export prices have nearly doubled compared to 2024.

Kazakhstan has emerged as the leading buyer. Georgia shipped 116 tons of frozen fish worth USD 946,800 and 18 tons of fresh or chilled fish worth USD 141,600 to the Central Asian country. Russia followed with 118 tons of frozen fish worth USD 922,900.

Armenia and Azerbaijan ranked next. Armenia imported 97 tons of fresh and chilled fish worth USD 766,600 and 405 tons of frozen fish worth USD 532,700. Azerbaijan bought 88 tons of fresh and chilled fish worth USD 760,100 and 95 tons of frozen fish worth USD 486,200. Ukraine received a smaller amount, just 26 tons of frozen fish worth USD 64,300.

Imports still dwarf exports, however. In the same period, Georgia imported 837 tons of fresh and chilled fish worth USD 6.4 million and 10,764 tons of frozen fish worth USD 29.2 million. Both figures are higher than last year, when the country imported 635 tons of fresh and 8,369 tons of frozen fish.

Most of Georgia’s fresh fish imports came from Turkey (USD 3.5 million, 517 tons) and Norway (USD 2.7 million, 300 tons). Frozen fish imports were led by Norway (USD 5.2 million, 1,664 tons), Spain (USD 3.9 million, 1,814 tons), Chile, New Zealand, and the United States.