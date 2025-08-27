Kakha Kaladze. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 27 – Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, who is running for a third term, claimed on Monday that Western partners once tried to pressure Georgia’s government to open a “second front” of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kaladze told reporters on Tuesday that unspecified Western politicians launched ‘threats, blackmail, and insults’ aimed at pushing Georgia into war. These conversations are alleged to have taken place inside Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s office, according to Kaladze. He further claimed the unnamed leaders promised military and technical support if Georgia agreed to launch a second front.

Kaladze underlined that evidence exists to back up the claims, but it will only be revealed ‘if necessary.’

His comments come as the Georgian Dream (GD) government is under increasing pressure from the European Union to step back from its allegedly repressive policies, or else risk suspension of visa-free travel to the Schengen area. Kaladze, however, argued that Georgia has fulfilled all its commitments under the Association Agreement with the EU, and accused Brussels of engaging in ‘blackmail’ over the country’s candidate status, negotiations, and visa rules.

The mayor claimed Georgia’s ruling party is facing a standoff with foreign-backed radicals. Opposition groups claim GD’s rhetoric about the threat of war is scaremongering to deflect criticism.