Georgia cracks down on brothels, 12 arrested

TBILISI, August 27 – Police in Georgia have arrested 12 people, including both Georgian and Chinese citizens, in a crackdown on prostitution in the capital Tbilisi and the western Samegrelo region.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the arrests followed 24 hours of coordinated raids on 13 establishments, which were shut down. Investigators said the properties were providing space for sex work in exchange for rent and also helping arrange clients for women involved in prostitution.

The raids were conducted after hidden audio and video recordings showed managers and administrators actively facilitating the trade. During the raids, police seized money believed to be earned through prostitution.

Most of the venues were located in central Tbilisi, around Marjanishvili, Agmashenebeli, Dadiani and Tsinamdzghvrishvili streets.

Authorities claim the establishments’ main source of income came directly from supporting prostitution. Those arrested face up to four years in prison if convicted under Georgia’s criminal code.