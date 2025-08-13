(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 13 – Levan Makhashvili, head of parliament’s EU Integration Committee, says a strong voter turnout for the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) in the October 4 local elections would send a clear signal to the ‘Brussels bureaucracy’ against what he calls a pressure campaign on Georgia.

The EU has voiced concerns over recent Georgian legislation, warning it could undermine democratic standards. While Brussels has not moved to suspend Georgia’s visa-free travel to the Schengen Area, some opposition figures and analysts say the possibility is being used as a political tool, both by GD and its critics.

Although the October vote is for mayors and municipal councils, debate has also turned to Georgia’s broader relationship with the EU. In particular, discussion has focused on the bloc’s warnings that visa-free entry rights could be at risk if GD fails to align with EU demands.

Makhashvili argues Georgia earned its agreement about visa-free travel through sweeping reforms and by safeguarding European security. He argues it would be unfair to withdraw these rights in order to influence Georgia’s electorate on issues such as the ‘family values’ bill and the ‘transparency in foreign influence’ law.