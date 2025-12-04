(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, December 4 – Starbucks may finally be on its way into Georgia’s food and beverage market, with talks underway for a possible 2026 launch.

The negotiations are being led by the Alshaya Group, a franchise operator in the Middle East and Europe, while Starbucks’ regional operations would be handled by Shaya Turkey, the company that already manages the brand in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

According to Georgian developers, the plan being discussed includes opening several dozen outlets across multiple cities, starting with a location in Tbilisi Outlet Village. The plans are not final. As developer Guga Tsanava put it, Starbucks has not yet made a “final decision,” though active technical negotiations continue.

If Starbucks proceeds, it would join a roster of major American chains that have expanded rapidly in Georgia over the past decade and helped reshape business standards in the country. McDonald’s recently opened its 27th restaurant. Many branches feature solar panels, accessibility upgrades, automation kiosks and other modern design elements after 185 million lari of investments. The brand employs 2,100 staff with thousands trained over the years.

Wendy’s, operated by Wissol Group, has grown into one of the most successful franchises in the brand’s global system, repeatedly earning international awards for sales growth, service performance and food-safety standards. The chain now runs more than 20 outlets in Georgia and continues to open restaurants in top locations, including Freedom Square in central Tbilisi. Executives from Wendy’s global management describe the Georgian market as one of their strongest performers worldwide.

Subway has taken a similarly aggressive approach with more than 20 branches, expecting to expand to 80 restaurants in the coming years under its franchise agreement with Wissol. New locations are being paired with updated digital systems, including self-order kiosks and an upgraded mobile app. Subway executives say their goal is to offer “healthy, balanced” fast-casual food tailored to local taste preferences while maintaining global standards.

The Western restaurant franchises thrive by combining global standards with local operational know-how, raising expectations for food safety, staff training and transparent business practices. However, critics point out that global brands can crowd out independent businesses by leveraging marketing budgets and supply chains no domestic operator can match.

Labor activists often point out that the chains rely on high-turnover entry-level staff and trainees, raising questions about job security and wage conditions in a sector where employees typically have limited bargaining power. Skeptics also argue that a market dominated by powerful franchises risks becoming homogenized, weakening the diversity of Georgia’s homegrown food culture that has long been a draw for tourists.