(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 2 – South Korea’s embassy in Tbilisi has awarded a grant to Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a government decree published on September 19.

The support, valued at USD 416,420, comes in the form of technical equipment and other resources to strengthen the ministry’s capacity. The Georgian government formally approved the transfer in its latest decision, noting the contribution as a grant from the Republic of Korea’s diplomatic mission.

The grant highlights growing cooperation between Georgia and South Korea, which established diplomatic ties in 1992. Seoul operates an embassy in Tbilisi, while Georgia opened its embassy in Seoul in 2015. Relations have expanded in recent years in areas including trade, education, and technology exchange. (Business Media.)