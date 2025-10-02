Georgia unveils USD 11.3 billion budget plan for 2026

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 2 – Georgia’s government spending is set to increase sharply next year, with the draft 2026 budget projecting expenditures of 30.47 billion lari (about USD 11.3 billion). That is 2.53 billion lari more than the planned 2025 budget of 27.94 billion lari.

According to the Finance Ministry, the proposed budget is made up of 28.98 billion lari in state funds, 1.42 billion lari in loans, and 79 million lari in grants. The draft is still subject to revision before final approval by parliament.

The largest allocation goes to the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons, Labour, Health, and Social Affairs, which would receive 9.62 billion lari. The Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure follows with 3.09 billion lari, reflecting heavy investment in public works. Defense and internal security also receive significant sums, with 1.8 billion lari for the Ministry of Defense and 1.47 billion lari for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Education and Science would receive 2.61 billion lari, while the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development is slated for 1.14 billion lari. Other key allocations include 855 million lari for Environment and Agriculture, 442 million lari for Justice, and 220 million lari for Foreign Affairs.

Among state institutions, the parliament’s budget is set at 91.5 million lari, while the government administration would receive 30 million lari.