Russian fuel shortages deepen as refinery shutdowns hit supply

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 18 – Russia is facing its worst gasoline shortage in two years, with wholesale sales dropping sharply while prices hit record highs, according to business daily Kommersant.

On September 16, sales of A-92 gasoline at the St Petersburg commodity exchange fell 21.7% to 15,600 tons, the lowest level since 2023. A-95 gasoline sales slid 15.5% to 12,060 tons. Overall, fuel sales on the exchange dropped 19.1% to 27,700 tons.

The collapse in supply follows the shutdown of several major refineries, which declared “force majeure” and halted deliveries after Ukrainian drone strikes disrupted operations. That has triggered a rapid depletion of regional fuel reserves, Kommersant reported.

Independent fuel station networks are struggling the most, losing out to larger chains that suppliers prioritize during shortages. On September 16, two independent regional networks, each running about 20 stations, stopped retail sales entirely, distributing fuel only under long-term contracts.

The timing could not be worse for Russia’s farmers. September and October are peak months for harvesting, pushing fuel demand higher just as supply has tightened.

The shortages highlight how the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, continues to have impact far from the battlefield.