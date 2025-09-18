(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 18 – Georgia heads toward local elections with an unusual twist: in 25 municipalities across the country, only the ruling Georgian Dream party has put forward mayoral candidates, according to official data released by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The country has 74 election districts outside the capital Tbilisi, meaning one-third of races will be uncontested. Analysts attribute the situation to the opposition’s lack of financial and human resources. Political analyst Petre Mamradze told Rezonansi that he does not think the development undermines the legitimacy of the vote, noting that no legal obstacles prevented opposition groups from nominating candidates.

In Tbilisi, competition looks very different. Nine candidates are vying for the mayor’s office, including incumbent Kakha Kaladze from Georgian Dream; joint opposition candidate Irakli Kupradze from the “For Georgia” and “Lelo” alliance; Iago Khvichia from Girchi; Giorgi Gachechiladze of the Greens; Giorgi Liluashvili of Georgia party; Otar Chitanava of the Alliance of Patriots; Kakha Kukava of Free Georgia; Zurab Makharadze of Conservatives for Georgia; and Teimuraz Bokevaladze of Homeland, Language, Faith.

Elsewhere, most districts feature two or three contenders, often pitting Georgian Dream nominees against joint candidates from Lelo and former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s party.

The 25 districts with uncontested races include Sagarejo, Gurjaani, Dedoplistskaro, Kvareli, Tianeti, Gardabani, Dmanisi, Tsalka, Tetritskaro, Akhaltsikhe, Adigeni, Aspindza, Akhalkalaki, Ninotsminda, Oni, Ambrolauri, Tsageri, Mestia, Sachkhere, Baghdati, Vani, Tkibuli, Abasha, Martvili and Poti.

Mamradze said Georgia’s fragmented opposition has historically failed to consolidate, claiming that the ruling party has not obstructed the formation of new political groups or their media activities.