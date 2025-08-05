Protesters rally on Tbilisi’s main street on eve of editor’s verdict

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 6 – A protest march under the slogan “Don’t You Dare!” made its way from Tbilisi’s Philharmonic Hall to the national parliament on Monday, as supporters rallied for detained journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli and activist Nino Datashvili.

Organized primarily by women, the demonstration featured banners warning against what participants described as the return of Soviet-style repression. Chants of “Freedom for Mzia! Freedom for Nino! Freedom for prisoners of conscience!” echoed down Rustaveli Avenue, the capital’s central artery.

Amaghlobeli, founder of the independent outlet Batumelebi, is awaiting a court verdict on August 6. She is charged with slapping a police official during a January protest. In court on Monday, she said the case was part of a broader campaign to intimidate government critics. The prosecution is seeking a prison sentence of up to seven years.

Datashvili, detained last week, has been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation—also likely on August 6. Her lawyer says the move is designed to discredit and intimidate her.