Protest continues outside parliament

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 21 – Demonstrators once more blocked traffic in front of Georgia’s parliament on Wednesday on what has now become the 266th consecutive day of post-election protest.

Earlier in the day, a rally was held at Freedom Square in support of poet Zviad Ratiani, who was recently detained. Protesters then marched toward parliament, joining the ongoing demonstrations that have become a daily fixture in the Georgian capital.

The demands remain the same: a re-run of last year’s parliamentary election, which was won by the ruling GD, and the release of a large number of persons, many of them detained in connection with street clashes with police.