(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 21 – Georgia exported over seven times as much apples this year, compared to last. The growth is tied to poor harvests in neighboring countries.

Apple exports between January and July rose an astonishing 654% compared to last year, with more than 10,700 tons shipped abroad worth USD 6.7 million. Almost all of those apples (98%) went to Russia, with small amounts to Belarus, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.

Peaches and nectarines have also been in high demand. From May to early August, Georgia exported over 19,000 tons, mainly to Russia and Ukraine, generating USD 23.4 million, which means a 22% jump in value from last year. Potato exports skyrocketed as well, up nearly 3,000% year-on-year to more than 78,000 tons.

For farmers and exporters, the strong sales are welcome news. International markets often pay better, and trade is conducted in foreign currencies. But at home, consumers are struggling. Economists warn that when so much produce leaves the country, less is left for local markets, driving up prices. Potatoes, bread, and even traditional Imeretian cheese have all become more expensive this year.

Some experts Rezonansi spoke to said the government should consider introducing rules that guarantee a portion of harvests remain in Georgia, or provide subsidies to farmers who sell domestically. Others argue that Georgia has enough farmland and capacity to supply both export markets and local demand, provided agriculture receives stronger state support.