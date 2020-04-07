The peak of covid19 pandemic in Georgia will come in two or three weeks, a prominent medical doctor of infectious diseases said on Tuesday, adding that he predicts total number of cases at about 1,000.

“Georgia will overcome this harshest challenge with minimal losses,” said Dr. Tengiz Tsertsvadze, Director of the Infectious Diseases, AIDS and Clinical Immunology Research Center in Tbilisi.

Dr. Tsertsvadze who is regarded as chief specialist in the infectious diseases in the country added that daily number of cases will not surpass 100.

“I predict the peak will be in two to three weeks. This peak will not be a blast, it will be a dull peak and will continue for another two to three weeks and after about a month and a half, my epidemic prognosis is, it will go down […] The dynamics of the spread of infection show this,” he said at the briefing on Tuesday.

Georgia has unprecedented success in fighting pandemic because authorities take into account opinion of medics, Dr. Tsertsvadze said. And the statistics of European countries is a clear proof of it, he added.

“Georgia ranks 50th out of 53 European countries in terms of the number of infected and dead people. Only dwarf states like Liechtenstein, Monaco and the Vatican have better results,” he said of total number of cases and deaths per country.

By Tuesday, Georgia has 195 confirmed cases of covid19, three deaths and 45 recovered.