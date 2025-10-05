Police officer stabbed in central Tbilisi

TBILISI, October 5 – A police officer was stabbed in the neck during an incident on Queen Ketevan Avenue in Tbilisi, according to local media reports.

The officer was taken to Ingorokva Clinic, where doctors treated and stitched the wound. Medical staff said his condition is stable, and he is expected to be discharged on Monday.

According to the clinic, the officer sustained a neck injury but did not suffer life-threatening damage. Details about the attacker and the circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has not issued an official statement, but local media report that an investigation is underway to determine the motive and identify the suspect.