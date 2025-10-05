(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 5 – Georgian MMA fighter Merab Dvalishvili successfully defended his UFC bantamweight title in Las Vegas, defeating American contender Cory Sandhagen in a high-stakes showdown.

According to The Sportster, the 33-year-old champion is expected to earn between USD 1.5 and USD 2.5 million from the event, including pay-per-view revenue shares and performance bonuses. The outlet noted that Dvalishvili’s earnings have grown steadily thanks to his winning streak, title defenses, and headline fights.

Following his victory at UFC 316, Dvalishvili’s total career earnings are estimated at between USD 2.3 and USD 2.39 million.

Dvalishvili first claimed the bantamweight belt in September 2024, when he defeated American fighter Sean O’Malley. His latest win marks his 21st career victory and extends his undefeated streak to 14 consecutive fights, the fourth longest winning streak in UFC history.

The Georgian fighter, known for his relentless pace and wrestling-heavy style, has become one of the most dominant figures in the sport. His success has made him a national hero in Georgia, where mixed martial arts has surged in popularity in recent years.

Dvalishvili fights out of Serra-Longo Fight Team in New York but often dedicates his wins to his home country, where his triumphs are widely celebrated as a symbol of national pride.