Nighttime rocket and drone attack in Sochi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 17 – Explosions were heard overnight in the Russian resort city of Sochi, where local authorities said air defenses shot down incoming missiles and drones.

Sochi’s mayor, Andrey Proshunin, said all emergency services had been placed on high alert and were working under the coordination of the city’s operational headquarters. He later confirmed that the city had come under a missile attack.

“The air defense system is working in Sochi. The repulsion of the missile attack is underway,” Proshunin said, urging residents and visitors to stay calm and follow safety instructions. “If you live near the coastal area, do not go outside under any circumstances,” he added.

The independent Telegram channel Astra shared videos said to be filmed in Sochi, where the sounds of sirens and explosions could be heard. Reports also circulated that tourists had been evacuated from hotels to basements and underground parking lots as a precaution.

Russian media outlets reported that restrictions were imposed at Sochi International Airport following the attack, as well as at eight other airports: Krasnodar, Samara, Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Ufa, and Yaroslavl.

Sochi, located on the Russian Black Sea coast north of Abkhazia, is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations and a major transport hub. The city hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics and remains a favorite getaway for both Russian and foreign visitors.