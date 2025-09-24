Man pulls gun on Azerbaijani local in Tbilisi

(PalitraVideo.)

TBILISI, September 24 – Human rights activist Samira Bayramova has released a video showing a man pulling out a gun during an argument outside a shawarma stand near Marjanishvili Square.

Bayramova, who posted the footage on social media, said the confrontation involved a local Azerbaijani man from Bolnisi, a town in southern Georgia with a large ethnic Azerbaijani population. According to her, the gunman shouted threats, demanding to know why the man was not speaking Georgian and telling him to “go back to your homeland.”

The footage appears to show the suspect brandishing the weapon in the middle of a busy street, as passersby look on. Bayramova described the incident as “another case on ethnic grounds.”

Georgia is home to sizable ethnic minority communities, including hundreds of thousands of ethnic Azerbaijanis.