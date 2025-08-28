Man charged with blackmail, stalking and sexual coercion

TBILISI, August 28 – A man in Georgia has been charged with multiple serious offenses after an investigation revealed he allegedly blackmailed, stalked, and threatened a woman using private images and videos.

According to investigators, the suspect illegally obtained intimate material and used the threat of releasing it to force the victim into sexual relations. Authorities say he also monitored her movements, clothing, and social interactions through electronic means, while repeatedly harassing her online.

The man, who is being held in pre-trial detention, allegedly threatened both the victim and her family with death and circulated information about her past intimate relationships to others via the internet.

He now faces charges under several articles of Georgia’s criminal code, including unlawful dissemination of private life secrets, sexual coercion, stalking, and threats. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.