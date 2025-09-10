Landslide shuts key Caucasus transport link

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 10 – Traffic has been halted along the only road connecting Russia and Georgia after heavy rain triggered a massive landslide.

The Road Department said the collapse occurred at the 109th kilometer of the Mtskheta–Stepantsminda–Larsi route, a vital transport link through the Caucasus mountains, especially for Armenia’s road logistics.

A large mass of earth and debris came crashing down onto the roadway, forcing authorities to suspend movement for all vehicles.

No injuries or damages beyond the blocked road were reported immediately. Crews are working to clear the area and restore traffic.

Over 1.5 million tons of cargo pass through the mountain road annually, according to Georgia’s Ministry of Finance.