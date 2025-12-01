Kutaisi and Rustavi to host new campuses for 60,000 students

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, December 1 – Georgia has unveiled plans for two university towns which will spread out the country’s higher education system geographically and ease some of the pressure on Tbilisi.

The government says the new campuses planned for Kutaisi and Rustavi will offer modern facilities, cheaper housing and space for a combined 60,000 students.

The Municipal Development Fund has been tasked with preparing project designs, cost estimates and tenders for construction and supervision. In total, the cost of building the university towns is estimated at 800 million lari (297 million USD), while the value of land and buildings that must be acquired is expected to reach another 210 million lari (78 million USD). Construction is planned to start in 2026 and take six years.

If completed as planned, the Kutaisi campus will house 20,000 students. The Rustavi complex, even larger, is expected to accommodate 40,000. The government says the goal is to create a regionally balanced system that delivers international-standard education, research facilities and full campus life.

Architects and construction companies say the idea is promising, but many want more details before judging its feasibility. Architect and Builders Association founder Irakli Rostomashvili told Business-Rezonansi that “it is good when something is being built”, but added that companies cannot evaluate the project until they know the conditions being offered to the private sector.

The education community sees potential benefits as well. Experts Rezonansi spoke to argue that moving large numbers of students out of the capital could reduce the strain on Tbilisi and help revive regional centers. Education specialist Mukhran Guliashvili believes the shift could also boost technical fields, where Georgia currently has a shortage of qualified workers. He said the plan looks promising but added that practical implementation will matter more than the concept, especially given the project’s large scale.

Some experts warn that private universities in Tbilisi might use the reforms as an excuse to increase tuition fees. Guliashvili said it would be a mistake if they raise prices and argued that the government may need to take steps to prevent it. He also said Georgia has too many private universities and called for reforms to address that imbalance.

Looking abroad, education specialists point to models Georgia could follow. They note that Poland’s Poznań university complexes operate like cities within a city, with strong transport links and modern facilities. Germany’s technological universities are cited as examples of institutions closely matched to market needs. Even China, they say, has adopted Western-style university layouts while adapting them to local conditions.

The government argues that the university towns will stimulate regional development, attract students with affordable living spaces and create high quality academic environments far from the congestion of the capital. Officials say the new campuses will generate fresh urban spaces, modern laboratories and integrated student services.