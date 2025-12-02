Georgia brings back mandatory school uniforms

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, December 2 – Georgia will reintroduce mandatory uniforms at all public primary schools starting from next year, the government announced on Tuesday.

The rule will apply to pupils from first through sixth grade and is part of a broader overhaul of the country’s general education system.

Education Minister Givi Mikanadze unveiled the plan during the presentation of Georgia’s new National Concept for General Education Reform. He said the ministry reviewed current school practices and decided to reintroduce uniforms on a nationwide basis for younger students.

According to Mikanadze, families struggling with poverty will receive government support to cover the cost of the uniforms. He said that any household assessed by the Health Ministry at 60,000 points or below under Georgia’s social assistance system will qualify for financial aid.

The government justified its decision as part of an effort to bring more structure to the early school years. Uniforms used to be required but were discontinued at most Georgian schools more than a decade ago, as reforms allowed each institution to decide its own dress rules.

Many schools opted to drop uniforms entirely, while others kept informal guidelines or partial requirements.