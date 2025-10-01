Italy leads EU demand for Georgian hazelnuts

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 1 – Georgia exported 2,900 tons of hazelnuts worth 24.7 million US dollars between August 1 and September 28 this year.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the export value jumped by 36 percent, or 6.6 million dollars. The average export price for this one of the country’s most important export articles reached 8.46 dollars per kg, up 39 percent from last year, according to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture.

The European Union remained the top market for Georgian hazelnuts. Italy alone bought 1,000 tons, while other key buyers included Germany (302.1 tons), Spain (197 tons), and the Czech Republic (119.4 tons).

Outside the EU, Georgian hazelnuts also found buyers in Armenia (119.7 tons), Russia (117.5 tons), and Turkey (111.2 tons), alongside smaller volumes shipped to other destinations.