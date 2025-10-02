TBILISI, October 2 – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called Georgia “the most successful European country” ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen today.

Speaking before the meeting, Orbán praised Georgia’s economic performance and said he would meet Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze during the summit. The Georgian PM is scheduled to take part in a roundtable discussion on economic challenges and cooperation.

“I don’t know another country that is so successful. The economy is developing very rapidly. We are impressed and studying how you are so successful,” Orbán said. He added that Europe needs “successful countries” as many EU economies face stagnation.

Orbán also stated that Europe needs the accession of countries like Georgia, signaling his support for Georgia’s closer integration with European structures.

The European Political Community, launched in 2022, brings together leaders from nearly 50 countries to discuss security, energy, and economic challenges. The Copenhagen meeting is the seventh EPC summit and has drawn heads of state and government from across the continent.

Orbán, who often takes positions diverging from Brussels’ mainstream, has previously expressed backing for Georgia’s EU membership path. His comments come as Georgia continues to seek progress on its European integration while managing complex relations with both the EU and neighboring powers.