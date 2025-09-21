Heavy rains flood homes and roads in western Georgia

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 21 – Torrential rains have caused flooding in western Georgia, damaging homes and infrastructure.

In Khobi, in the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region, heavy downpours flooded household plots, courtyards of apartment blocks, and basements. Water also entered the first floors of several homes. Local officials said emergency crews and municipal services were mobilized, with special equipment used to clear drainage channels.

Tsalenjikha municipality was also affected. Floodwaters inundated yards in several villages, damaged pedestrian bridges, and triggered landslides that blocked sections of rural roads. Emergency teams worked to reopen the roads, and traffic was restored shortly after.

David Verava, the state representative for Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, visited the affected areas. He said orders had been given to assess the damage quickly so that recovery measures could be taken without delay.

The strong rain also caused flooding in the Black Sea port city of Poti, leaving streets, courtyards, and ground floors under water.

The downpour made it difficult for both pedestrians and cars to move through several districts. Water entered the first floors of residential buildings and damaged household items, according to residents. One flower shop reported that nearly all its plants were destroyed. Locals said they could not remember rain this heavy and prolonged in recent years.

The city’s drainage system struggled to cope with the volume of water, with channels unable to carry the flow during the continuous storm.

Poti City Hall said all relevant services had been mobilized. Municipal workers are now assessing the extent of the damage, and officials promised that affected families will receive support where possible.