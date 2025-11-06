German ambassador back in Tbilisi following ‘meddling’ row

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 6 – Germany’s ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, has returned to Tbilisi after consultations in Berlin following friction with the Georgian Dream government over his alleged involvement in the country’s opposition protests.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday that Fischer had resumed his post, writing on social platform X that “the ambassador has returned to Georgia after consultations in Berlin” and that he “continues his dedicated work with our full support.”

Fischer’s recall followed weeks of controversy in Tbilisi. Government officials accused the ambassador of breaching diplomatic protocol after he was seen attending rallies organized by opposition parties and civic groups calling for the release of detained activists and political reform. Pro-government media further reported that Fischer’s residence in the Georgian capital was owned by a prominent opposition figure.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and other senior officials criticized Fischer’s behavior as inappropriate for a foreign envoy, arguing that his presence at demonstrations amounted to political interference.

The German Embassy did not comment on the allegations when the controversy first broke out, though officials in Berlin defended the ambassador’s record and dismissed suggestions of misconduct. Fischer, who took up the post in 2023, had been known for his active engagement with civil society and outspoken support for democratic freedoms in Georgia, a stance that often put him at odds with ruling party officials.

Berlin has been among the most vocal critics of Georgia’s ruling party with Bundestag foreign affairs chair Michael Roth joining opposition calls for a snap election last January. Georgian Dream officials have pushed back both at individual critics and broader criticism from the West, last in relation with the EU’s enlargement report, which parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili claimed amounted to interference in domestic affairs.